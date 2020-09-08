 Skip to main content
Daniel Theis kicked by Pascal Siakam gets funny ‘Sweet Chin Music’ wrestling memes

September 7, 2020
by Larry Brown

Daniel Theis chin Pascal Siakam kick

Daniel Theis was kicked in the chin by Pascal Siakam during Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Monday night, and plenty of wrestling jokes were made as a result.

Theis took a pass and was getting ready to go up for a shot. Siakam leaped into the lane to try defending the ball and ended up kicking his leg out. It hit Theis directly in the chin:

Wrestling fans came out and immediately made “Sweet Chin Music” jokes as a reference to Brett Michaels’ signature move.

The jokes were so prevalent that “Sweet Chin Music” even started trending on Twitter.

Celtics fans meanwhile continue to publicize the “War on Theis,” which is their way of saying he gets called for too many fouls. The Celtics big man was even defended on the Game 5 broadcast by analyst Stan Van Gundy.

