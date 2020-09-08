Daniel Theis kicked by Pascal Siakam gets funny ‘Sweet Chin Music’ wrestling memes

Daniel Theis was kicked in the chin by Pascal Siakam during Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Monday night, and plenty of wrestling jokes were made as a result.

Theis took a pass and was getting ready to go up for a shot. Siakam leaped into the lane to try defending the ball and ended up kicking his leg out. It hit Theis directly in the chin:

Wrestling fans came out and immediately made “Sweet Chin Music” jokes as a reference to Brett Michaels’ signature move.

Pascal Siakam hit Daniel Theis with the Sweet Chin Music pic.twitter.com/EvMZb9rYdh — carlos (@CountOnCarlos) September 7, 2020

Pascal Siakam with some sweet chin music on Daniel Theis. #Celtics #Raptors pic.twitter.com/vVh9JY1NXn — Sports = Life (@SportzzTweetzz) September 7, 2020

Daniel Theis just got some Sweet Chin Music from Pascal Siakam pic.twitter.com/WgdpixDMWZ — Justin Roberts (@DatDudeJRob) September 7, 2020

“I’m sorry Daniel, I love you” – “The Heartbreak Kid” @pskills43 as he delivers Sweet Chin Music to Daniel Theis#BOSvsTOR https://t.co/zlfBcKXZtc — Mike Desjardins (@ItsPoloMike) September 7, 2020

The jokes were so prevalent that “Sweet Chin Music” even started trending on Twitter.

Celtics fans meanwhile continue to publicize the “War on Theis,” which is their way of saying he gets called for too many fouls. The Celtics big man was even defended on the Game 5 broadcast by analyst Stan Van Gundy.