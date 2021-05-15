Danny Ainge defends Brad Stevens despite rough season

Brad Stevens’ reputation has taken a bit of a hit this season given his team’s struggles. But management is still very much in his corner.

Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge appeared this week on 98.5’s “Toucher and Rich.” In the episode, Ainge defended Stevens, saying that Stevens is a “fantastic” coach who is “getting better, not worse.”

Stevens, 44, has been highly regarded as a young coaching whiz since he arrived in Boston in 2013. He also led the Celtics to the Eastern Conference Finals last season, his third time pulling off that feat with them.

But some of the shine has definitely come off Stevens’ star this season. The Celtics are now 35-35 and are officially slated to go the play-in tournament. Some have even wondered if Stevens’ job is safe.

Ainge did say elsewhere in the interview that the Celtics need to make some changes to the roster this offseason. But Stevens, who is under contract through 2026, seems to be in the safe zone.

H/T Boston.com