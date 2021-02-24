 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, February 24, 2021

Celtics owner shuts down speculation about Brad Stevens’ job status

February 24, 2021
by Grey Papke

Brad Stevens

The Boston Celtics have had an incredibly disappointing start to the season, but it’s not about to cost anyone their job.

Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck made clear that coach Brad Stevens and team president Danny Ainge are not in danger of losing their jobs despite the team’s 15-16 start. Grousbeck added that Stevens and Ainge would be “nearly the top candidate in the league” for their respective jobs if they were available.

The stance makes sense. Stevens has posted five straight winning seasons as the Celtics’ head coach, while Ainge has constructed a championship team. As underwhelming as their start has been, the Celtics would be making a rash decision to part ways with them at this point.

Stevens has had to answer questions about whether he still has the backing of his players lately. No coach ever wants to have to deal with that, but it’s too soon to actually make a change over that chatter.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus