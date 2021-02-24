Celtics owner shuts down speculation about Brad Stevens’ job status

The Boston Celtics have had an incredibly disappointing start to the season, but it’s not about to cost anyone their job.

Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck made clear that coach Brad Stevens and team president Danny Ainge are not in danger of losing their jobs despite the team’s 15-16 start. Grousbeck added that Stevens and Ainge would be “nearly the top candidate in the league” for their respective jobs if they were available.

"Either one of those guys would be nearly the top candidate in the league for the job… They're our guys and we're sticking with them." Celtics majority owner Wyc Grousbeck's full response when asked about the job Danny Ainge and Brad Stevens are doing on 98.5 The Sports Hub: pic.twitter.com/qJ84dIiEfz — Alexandra Francisco (@ByAlFrancisco) February 24, 2021

The stance makes sense. Stevens has posted five straight winning seasons as the Celtics’ head coach, while Ainge has constructed a championship team. As underwhelming as their start has been, the Celtics would be making a rash decision to part ways with them at this point.

Stevens has had to answer questions about whether he still has the backing of his players lately. No coach ever wants to have to deal with that, but it’s too soon to actually make a change over that chatter.