Report: Danny Ainge could be hired by Jazz

June 27, 2021
by Larry Brown

Dennis Lindsey is no longer working as Utah’s Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations, which could lead to some more front offices changes. One change could be the addition of Danny Ainge.

Ainge, 62, worked as the Celtics’ President of Basketball Operations from 2008 until recently. He stepped aside to let Brad Stevens take over.

Now that the Jazz are remaking their front office, Ainge could be added. Jazz reporter Tony Jones mentioned the possibility of Ainge being hired.

Tim Montemayor says Ainge could still have influence on the Jazz without having a full-time role.

If Ainge stepped down with Boston because he genuinely wanted to spend more time with his family, then an advisory role with Utah would make more sense than a full-time role. It wouldn’t be a surprise to learn that he ends up working with the team in some capacity.

