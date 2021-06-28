Report: Danny Ainge could be hired by Jazz

Dennis Lindsey is no longer working as Utah’s Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations, which could lead to some more front offices changes. One change could be the addition of Danny Ainge.

Ainge, 62, worked as the Celtics’ President of Basketball Operations from 2008 until recently. He stepped aside to let Brad Stevens take over.

Now that the Jazz are remaking their front office, Ainge could be added. Jazz reporter Tony Jones mentioned the possibility of Ainge being hired.

League Sources: Danny Ainge is in play, but if he comes into the front office, it won't be to lead the front office. Justin Zanik is the guy — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) June 28, 2021

Tim Montemayor says Ainge could still have influence on the Jazz without having a full-time role.

I am also told Danny Ainge is not a lock to join in a full time roll. Ryan Smith and Ainge are long time friends and don’t need the traditional structure of an NBA front office for Ainge to have a significant impact. — YouTube: The Monty Show —SUBSCRIBE (@TheMontyShow) June 28, 2021

If Ainge stepped down with Boston because he genuinely wanted to spend more time with his family, then an advisory role with Utah would make more sense than a full-time role. It wouldn’t be a surprise to learn that he ends up working with the team in some capacity.