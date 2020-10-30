Danny Green refuses to apologize to Lakers fans over Game 5 miss

Danny Green clearly has no regrets about attempting an open three in the final moments of Game 5 of the NBA Finals, win or lose.

Green famously missed the open shot that would have won the Lakers a championship at the end of Game 5. Green was heavily criticized in some circles for taking the shot, even though that’s his specialty.

Even now, Green isn’t backing down. He told “The Ringer NBA Show” that he doesn’t owe anyone an apology — or anything else.

“You know human nature of fans, they’re just very emotional,” Green said, via Christian Rivas of Silver Screen & Roll. “They take the game very serious and they see us as performers and if we’re not performing the way we’re supposed to then we’re supposed to apologize for it. No, I don’t owe you an apology. Whether I played s—ty or not. You’re not my boss, coach, and I’m not gonna apologize for missing shots. I’ll apologize to my teammates for missed mistakes, missed assignments, if I mess up a play or defensively don’t make a rotation. But no, I don’t owe you anything.”

Green is right. He’s a career 40 percent three-point shooter and he was wide open. The Lakers are entirely comfortable with Green taking that shot, and he was unlucky to miss it.

All is likely forgiven after the Lakers won the title in six games. Still, Green took a lot of undue flak for what was essentially a smart play that just didn’t work out.