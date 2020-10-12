ABC announcer Mark Jackson blasts Lakers fans over Danny Green death threats

ABC announcer Mark Jackson blasted Los Angeles Lakers fans on Sunday night for issuing death threats to Danny Green and his fiancee.

Green missed an open 3-pointer in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Friday night, playing a role in the team losing to the Miami Heat. The series was extended to a sixth game as a result.

During Game 6 of the Finals, Jackson said he was “embarrassed” for the people who sent the death threats. Fellow analyst Jeff Van Gundy said he wasn’t so sure about Jackson’s remark that “we’re better than that.”

Mark Jackson says we're better as a people than to send death threats to players. JVG isn't so sure. pic.twitter.com/3ALq4Ep414 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 12, 2020

There is a reason why “fan” is short for “fanatic,” and that is because some people can take things too seriously. Those on the receiving end of the threats should do their best to ignore this sort of thing, especially if it comes from random social media accounts that don’t matter.

As we have seen many times in the world of sports, death threats can happen when players make mistakes. Nobody should be going to that extreme.