Danny Green makes bold declaration about return from ACL injury

Most assumed Danny Green was done after he recently sustained full ACL and LCL tears at 34 years old. But Green himself certainly begs to differ.

The Philadelphia 76ers wing addressed his injury on his podcast “Inside the Green Room” this week and made a bold declaration about his return.

“I will be back before All-Star break. You better believe it,” said Green, per Sixers Wire. “You heard it here first. So I will work my tail off to rehab to get back healthy. My body and my bones usually heal pretty well.

“I don’t have any bad habits,” the 13-year NBA veteran added. “I think I’ll be back in time to help the team in the playoff run and show and prove that I’m able to still play at that level to help a team get a win in the playoffs.”

Green got hurt in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinal round against the Miami Heat when teammate Joel Embiid fell into his knee. ACL injuries typically keep NBA players out for 10-to-12 months. With next season’s All-Star break scheduled to occur roughly nine months after Green’s initial tear, he has an uphill battle ahead, especially since he will turn 35 next month.

Granted, Green is a role player who can just serve as a limited-minute 3-and-D mercenary off the bench. That distinguishes him from high-usage stars like Kawhi Leonard and Jamal Murray coming back from ACL tears. Assuming teams are fine with rolling the dice on a player who will miss the first half of the season, Green, an unrestricted free agent this summer, could get interest from contenders like this one that was previously linked to him.