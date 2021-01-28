Daryl Morey shares why he thinks Joel Embiid has taken his game to next level

Joel Embiid is having a big year for the Philadelphia 76ers, and Daryl Morey thinks he has an idea of why.

Embiid is averaging 27.7 points, 11.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.4 blocks per game this season. The points and steals represent career-high amounts, and his field goal (55.4), 3-point (40.5) and free throw percentages (83.3) are all career-highs.

So why is Embiid doing so well? Morey credited the big man for putting in work during the offseason.

“I think Joel gets the most credit. I think he really took a step back after last year and has put a ton of work in. And I think you add on top of that Doc Rivers, a championship coach who is making sure he’s getting the ball in great spots. Plus adding a Danny Green who’s had multiple titles, who knows how to win and shoot. Adding shooters like Seth Curry. I think it’s all coming together,” Morey told Stephen A. Smith in an interview that aired on Wednesday.

“And I think the relationship that Ben and Joel have developed, where they both are actively trying to look for each other and make each other successful, has been a big factor as well.”

It’s probably a combination of those two things: Embiid putting in more work, and the Sixers putting better pieces around him. Morey was great at doing that in Houston and is doing the same thing in Philly now.

When you think about the changes Embiid made this offseason, it makes you wonder why he didn’t do any of that before.