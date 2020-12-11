 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, December 10, 2020

Joel Embiid took his conditioning seriously this offseason

December 10, 2020
by Darryn Albert

Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid is making a concerted effort to trust the conditioning process.

The Philadelphia 76ers star told reporters Thursday that he really focused on his conditioning this offseason, per Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice. Embiid also said that he had his own chef, massage therapist, and several personal aides to help him get right.

Sixers coach Doc Rivers spoke glowingly about Embiid’s physical shape early in camp, saying that the All-Star big man was taking very few breaks.

The seven-foot Embiid, who is listed at 280 pounds, averaged 23.0 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game last season. The Sixers were swept in the first round of the playoffs but did not have Ben Simmons for that series due to injury.

Embiid, who was previously rumored to have a terrible diet, had worked on his conditioning in past offseasons by cutting down on sweet treats. This offseason though, he appears to be taking a more holistic approach to getting in better shape.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus