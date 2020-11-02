Daryl Morey has huge praise for Joel Embiid

It certainly does not sound like Joel Embiid will be going anywhere if it’s up to Daryl Morey.

The Philadelphia 76ers introduced Morey on Monday as their new president. Morey devoted part of the press conference to praising Embiid specifically.

“He wants to win a championship, and he’s a smart player who knows you only have so many opportunities,” Morey said, via Tim Bontemps of ESPN. “He pushed everyone to improve the organization, improve the roster, and frankly I’m excited to go on this journey with Joel and Ben [Simmons] going forward.”

Morey even fondly compared Embiid to Yao Ming, who Morey worked with at the beginning of his time in Houston.

Daryl Morey has repeatedly praised Joel Embiid just in the opening moments of this press conference. Just said that he's excited to get back to working with a star center again, referencing the beginning of his time in Houston with Yao Ming. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) November 2, 2020

There have been questions about Embiid’s fit with the Sixers and whether the team would consider trading him. There have also been questions about Embiid’s commitment level. Morey seems to be snuffing that speculation out before anyone can really ask him about it.

Embiid averaged 23 points and 11.6 rebounds per game last season. It sounds like he’s very much a part of Morey’s plans going forward.