Daryl Morey says no conferences would be ‘huge’ advantage for Rockets

Daryl Morey has been personally victimized by the bloodbath of the Western Conference playoffs, so he is all for the NBA’s potential new format.

The Houston Rockets general manager took to Twitter this week to express his support for doing away with conferences during this year’s postseason in favor of reseeding all 16 playoff teams into one big bracket. Morey said that such a bracket would be a “huge” advantage for his team.

I am in favor of a “Conference-less” bracket for the #NBA postseason. This would be a HUGE advantage for the @HoustonRockets Via @KevinOConnorNBA:https://t.co/5zssFkjbsc pic.twitter.com/MszaDb32B3 — Daryl Morey (@dmorey) May 27, 2020

The Rockets, who had the tenth-best record in the league when play was suspended, would face the Utah Jazz in the first round under the new format instead of having to play the Denver Nuggets in the traditional format. They would also avoid the LA Clippers’ side of the bracket but would likely have to face the Los Angeles Lakers if they were to advance to the second round.

Morey recently said that he believes circumstance cost the Rockets a title, so it is easy to see why he is in favor of such a proposal to help balance the scales.