Dave Joerger reportedly could join Doc Rivers’ staff in Philadelphia

Doc Rivers may have his eye on an experienced lieutenant for his coaching staff in Philadelphia.

Frank Isola of ESPN reported Wednesday that ex-Sacramento Kings coach Dave Joerger is under consideration to join Rivers’ 76ers staff. Joerger also recently interviewed for the Indiana Pacers’ head coaching vacancy.

The 46-year-old Joerger has six seasons of head coach experience between the Kings and Memphis Grizzlies. He also made the playoffs three times but none with the Kings, who fired him last year. Joerger has not coached since.

Rivers is known for populating his staff with former head coaches, such as Alvin Gentry and Tyronn Lue. Joerger had a fairly strong relationship with DeMarcus Cousins in Sacramento, so perhaps that could translate to a player like Joel Embiid in Philadelphia.