Ex-LeBron James favorite lands new coaching job

Former head coach David Fizdale is getting back into coaching with a big role on a Western Conference team.

Fizdale is joining Frank Vogel’s staff with the Phoenix Suns, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The Suns apparently made a “significant financial play” to convince Fizdale to join as an assistant.

The Phoenix Suns are hiring Jazz associate GM David Fizdale as an assistant coach, sources tell ESPN. Suns made a significant financial play for Fizdale and drew upon his history with new coach Frank Vogel and GM James Jones. Fizdale is a former HC with Knicks and Grizzlies. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 5, 2023

Though his head coaching career was relatively unsuccessful, Fizdale is still a highly-respected coaching figure with ample experience. He was a key assistant on the LeBron James-era Miami Heat teams, and spent a year as Vogel’s assistant with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021-22. Fizdale had tremendous support from both James and Dwyane Wade. Fizdale’s most recent role was with the Utah Jazz, where he served as an assistant general manager.

The Suns are clearly putting a lot of effort into assembling an outstanding and expensive coaching staff for Vogel. Fizdale’s addition comes after the organization made a major financial commitment to keep assistant Kevin Young in the fold.