 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, June 5, 2023

Ex-LeBron James favorite lands new coaching job

June 5, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
David Fizdale coaching

Nov 14, 2019; New York, NY, USA; New York Knicks head coach David Fizdale coaches against the Dallas Mavericks during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Former head coach David Fizdale is getting back into coaching with a big role on a Western Conference team.

Fizdale is joining Frank Vogel’s staff with the Phoenix Suns, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The Suns apparently made a “significant financial play” to convince Fizdale to join as an assistant.

Though his head coaching career was relatively unsuccessful, Fizdale is still a highly-respected coaching figure with ample experience. He was a key assistant on the LeBron James-era Miami Heat teams, and spent a year as Vogel’s assistant with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021-22. Fizdale had tremendous support from both James and Dwyane Wade. Fizdale’s most recent role was with the Utah Jazz, where he served as an assistant general manager.

The Suns are clearly putting a lot of effort into assembling an outstanding and expensive coaching staff for Vogel. Fizdale’s addition comes after the organization made a major financial commitment to keep assistant Kevin Young in the fold.

Article Tags

David FizdalePhoenix Suns
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus