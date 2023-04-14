David Griffin sends message to Zion Williamson about his fitness

The New Orleans Pelicans do not seem to be hiding their frustration with Zion Williamson over his inability to play, particularly regarding the fitness issues that are contributing to his absences.

Pelicans president David Griffin defended Williamson on Friday, pointing out that the forward was never medically cleared to play following his hamstring injury. However, Griffin was clear in stating that Williamson must do better in terms of putting himself in the best possible position to recover from such issues.

“I think a big part is on him,” Griffin said, via Christian Clark of NOLA.com. “I think there is a lot he can do better. And he would, I think, tell you that. I think we need to do a better job examining the whole situation top to bottom a little bit better.”

Griffin fired back at those who felt Williamson was choosing not to play, which took hold among some after his pregame exploits prior to the Pelicans’ season-ending loss on Wednesday.

What is clear is there is some frustration toward Williamson after a hamstring injury limited him to 29 games this season. While nobody necessarily blames Williamson for the injury, his fitness does not help with a quick recovery sometimes, and that is part of why one of his teammates seemed to have a pointed message for him as well.