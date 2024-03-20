 Skip to main content
Davis Bertans ejected for elbowing Jalen Suggs

March 19, 2024
by Larry Brown
Davis Bertans throws an elbow

Davis Bertans was ejected from Tuesday night’s game between his Charlotte Hornets and the Orlando Magic for hitting Jalen Suggs with an elbow.

The ejection occurred during the second quarter when Bertans was looking to wiggle around Suggs. As the two got tangled, Bertans waved his right arm and nailed Suggs with a right elbow. Suggs embellished the contact, drawing attention from the officials.

The referees reviewed the play and assessed Bertans a Flagrant 2 foul, triggering his automatic ejection from the game.

The Flagrant 2 foul ruling seemed harsh given the contact involved. Nevertheless, Bertans got tossed after failing to score in 9 minutes. At least he had a steal and a block to avoid making an appearance at Club Trillion.

