Davis Bertans ejected for elbowing Jalen Suggs

Davis Bertans was ejected from Tuesday night’s game between his Charlotte Hornets and the Orlando Magic for hitting Jalen Suggs with an elbow.

The ejection occurred during the second quarter when Bertans was looking to wiggle around Suggs. As the two got tangled, Bertans waved his right arm and nailed Suggs with a right elbow. Suggs embellished the contact, drawing attention from the officials.

The referees reviewed the play and assessed Bertans a Flagrant 2 foul, triggering his automatic ejection from the game.

Davis Bertans has been ejected for what the replay center has deemed as a flagrant foul two on Jalen Suggs. pic.twitter.com/fcefu7QEFM — Bally Sports: Hornets (@HornetsOnBally) March 20, 2024

The Flagrant 2 foul ruling seemed harsh given the contact involved. Nevertheless, Bertans got tossed after failing to score in 9 minutes. At least he had a steal and a block to avoid making an appearance at Club Trillion.