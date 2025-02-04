De’Aaron Fox changes course on controversial jersey number choice

De’Aaron Fox is putting to rest any potential controversy to kick off his tenure with the San Antonio Spurs.

Don Harris of WOAI-TV in San Antonio reports this week that the former NBA All-Star guard Fox has changed his mind and will now wear No. 4 as a member of the Spurs. Harris notes that Fox is paying tribute to his wife Recee, a former women’s basketball player who wore No. 4 in college at Texas Tech.

That marks a quick change of heart for Fox, who was acquired by the Spurs over the weekend in a blockbuster trade with the Sacramento Kings. Fox and the Spurs had originally decided that he would wear No. 2, which had been out of commission ever since Kawhi Leonard last wore it in 2018. The move sparked plenty of heated debate, given Leonard’s major contributions to San Antonio (most notably as the NBA Finals MVP in 2014) but also given his eventual ugly breakup with the Spurs.

But 27-year-old Fox is now officially putting that debate to rest in short order. The No. 5 jersey, which Fox had worn throughout his tenure with the Kings, currently belongs to rookie guard Stephon Castle. As a result, Fox will instead be going with No. 4, which was previously worn in San Antonio by notable former Spurs like Michael Finley, Danny Green, and Derrick White.