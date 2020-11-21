 Skip to main content
De’Aaron Fox reportedly agrees to supermax contract with Kings

November 20, 2020
by Grey Papke

The Sacramento Kings are keeping De’Aaron Fox long term for a hefty price.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Kings have agreed to a five-year deal with Fox. It is worth an initial $163 million, with the potential to rise to a $195.6 million supermax deal.

It’s clear that the Kings will be building around Fox for years to come. The 22-year-old is coming off a season that saw him average 21.1 points per game, a career-best mark, and 6.8 assists per game. Plus, it’s pretty clear that he’s very comfortable in Sacramento despite the smaller market and lack of success.

Fox is quickly developing into a leader and a star for the Kings after just three NBA seasons. As long as he stays healthy, this deal should pay off for everyone involved.

