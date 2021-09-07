De’Aaron Fox got random drug test after viral workout photos

De’Aaron Fox is the latest NBA player to receive a random drug test that did not seem all that random.

The Sacramento Kings guard posted a pair of workout pictures on Monday in which he was looking extremely buff. The photos promptly went viral.

On Tuesday, a day after Fox posted the photos, his fiancée, Recee Caldwell, posted a screenshot to her Instagram Story revealing that Fox had been selected by the NBA for a random drug test.

YESTERDAY: De’Aaron Fox posted a workout photo. TODAY: The NBA selected him for a drug testpic.twitter.com/T07DFKhOhd — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) September 7, 2021

The former lottery pick Fox, a 25-point-per-game scorer last season, is one of the fastest players in the league. But at an official listing of 6-foot-3 and 185 pounds, some extra bulk would do him a lot of good as well.

Fox probably should not feel too singled out though. There is precedent for the NBA swooping in with random drug tests due to viral workout photos.