 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, September 7, 2021

De’Aaron Fox got random drug test after viral workout photos

September 7, 2021
by Darryn Albert

De'Aaron Fox

De’Aaron Fox is the latest NBA player to receive a random drug test that did not seem all that random.

The Sacramento Kings guard posted a pair of workout pictures on Monday in which he was looking extremely buff. The photos promptly went viral.

On Tuesday, a day after Fox posted the photos, his fiancée, Recee Caldwell, posted a screenshot to her Instagram Story revealing that Fox had been selected by the NBA for a random drug test.

The former lottery pick Fox, a 25-point-per-game scorer last season, is one of the fastest players in the league. But at an official listing of 6-foot-3 and 185 pounds, some extra bulk would do him a lot of good as well.

Fox probably should not feel too singled out though. There is precedent for the NBA swooping in with random drug tests due to viral workout photos.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus