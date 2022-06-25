 Skip to main content
Report: Deandre Ayton pursuit growing unlikely for 1 interested team

June 24, 2022
by Grey Papke
Deandre Ayton looks ahead

Deandre Ayton’s future may still lie away from the Phoenix Suns, but one team heavily linked to him may be changing course.

The Detroit Pistons are increasingly unlikely to pursue Ayton as a restricted free agent, according to James L. Edwards III of The Athletic. The Pistons have less of a need for Ayton after their draft night action that saw them land guard Jaden Ivey and center Jalen Duren, and would prefer to use their remaining cap space on multiple veterans to surround the team’s new young core.

If the Pistons are out on Ayton, it becomes less clear where he might end up. One other team had been linked to the Phoenix center, but the Pistons seemed to be the organization that wanted him most.

Ayton is set to become a restricted free agent, and he and the Suns certainly seem headed for a divorce one way or another. Right now, it’s simply unclear how that could happen.

