Suns trade Deandre Ayton as part of Damian Lillard deal

Deandre Ayton’s tumultuous tenure as a member of the Phoenix Suns is finally ending, as he is a part of the trade that is sending Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Ayton was part of the three-team trade that broke Wednesday, with the former No. 1 pick headed to the Portland Trail Blazers. He will have the opportunity to resurrect his career there after things never quite worked out for him with Phoenix.

Full trade, per sources: – Bucks: Damian Lillard

– Blazers: Jrue Holiday, Deandre Ayton, Toumani Camara, 2029 first-round Bucks pick and Bucks pick swap

– Suns: Jusuf Nurkic, Nassir Little, Keon Johnson, Grayson Allen https://t.co/56I888abMs — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 27, 2023

The 25-year-old Ayton is preparing for his sixth NBA season. He has averaged 16.7 points and 10.4 rebounds per game over the course of his career, but he has not become the dominant force the Suns envisioned him being. He did not have a good relationship with former coach Monty Williams, and will not get the chance to prove himself under new coach Frank Vogel.

Perhaps the biggest reason Ayton was moved in the deal is his salary. The center is still owed $102 million over the next three seasons, which seemingly made him untradeable earlier in the offseason. In this instance, it actually probably helped facilitate a deal.