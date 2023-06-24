Suns reportedly have made decision about trading Deandre Ayton

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton, the first overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, has been the focus of trade rumors for the past several seasons. That continues to this day but there is now reason to believe he’ll remain in Phoenix.

Long-time Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix drivetime host, John Gambadoro, reports that it’s “very unlikely” the Suns decide to move Ayton.

I am sticking with what I have been saying these last few days. It is very unlikely the Suns will trade Deandre Ayton. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) June 23, 2023

Former Suns head coach Monty Williams wasn’t a fan of Ayton and was open to trading him, but it was Williams who ultimately got the boot in May. And now it appears new Suns owner Mat Ishbia is content with his 24-year-old center despite being up against the luxury tax.

Of course, the market may also have something to do with that.

Ayton is owed $102 million over the next three seasons, which certainly limits the trade opportunities. Even if the Suns were committed to trading him, convincing another team to take on that financial burden for a player who has been relatively inconsistent is a tall order.

That’s likely all well and good for the team’s new head coach, Frank Vogel, who reportedly “loves” Ayton.

If the Suns do ultimately keep Ayton on the roster, it will come at the expense of additional depth — something the team is currently lacking.