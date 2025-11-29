Larry Brown Sports

Deandre Ayton appears to take shot at Anthony Davis before Lakers-Mavericks game

Deandre Ayton playing for the Los Angeles Lakers
Oct 14, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton (5) and forward Jake LaRavia (12) against the Phoenix Suns during an NBA preseason game at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Deandre Ayton took what many felt like was a subtle jab at Anthony Davis hours before their two teams faced off at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif.

Ayton gave a rather interesting comment as he spoke to reporters following morning shootaround. He called himself the two-way big man that the Lakers have been “missing for a long time.”

“Me, I’m here to give the Lakers what they’ve been missing for a long time: a big that can put up numbers, and anchor the defense, and be a presence on both ends of the floor. … Getting my dudes open, that’s my passion. Rebounding hard, blocking shots, things I do normally, putting up numbers, that’s easy. That’s the easy part. … Luka and Bron already did their job, now it’s time for me to eat.”

Davis was arguably the best two-way big man in the league during his time with the Lakers. He averaged 24.8 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks throughout his six seasons wearing purple and gold. Hearing Ayton call himself the team’s “missing” big man had some folks doing a double-take.

It’s possible Ayton meant that he is the center the Lakers have wanted for a long time, with Davis being seen as a power forward who plays out of position at the five. Ayton also called himself a “role player” who does the little things so that LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and Austin Reaves can carry the team.

Ayton did praise Davis later during the same media scrum, calling him a true superstar who requires an entire team’s defensive attention to stop. But Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd would be wise to show Davis the clip as bulletin board material before the two teams tip off.

