DeAndre Hopkins shares cool tweet after Deandre Ayton alley-oop

DeAndre Hopkins shared a cool tweet Wednesday about the similarities in heroics between him and Deandre Ayton.

On Tuesday night, Ayton had the winning alley-oop for the Phoenix Suns in the final second of their 104-103 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals.

In November, Hopkins made a ridiculous catch on a Hail Mary to help his Arizona Cardinals beat the Buffalo Bills.

The similarities of the situations led to Hopkins’ tweet. Both players are named Deandre; both play for Arizona teams; both went up high in traffic to make their plays; and both plays were for the win.

What great similarities between the situations.

The Cardinals were 6-3 after that win over Buffalo but finished 8-8 and missed the playoffs. The Suns are up 2-0 on the Clippers in the conference finals. Phoenix is hoping Ayton’s play will lead to bigger things than what the Cardinals ended up doing.