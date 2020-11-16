Video: DeAndre Hopkins catches winning touchdown in between three Bills defenders

DeAndre Hopkins made a truly remarkable catch to win Sunday’s game for his Arizona Cardinals against the Buffalo Bills.

The Cardinals fell behind 30-26 on a touchdown pass from Josh Allen to Stefon Diggs with 34 seconds left. That still was enough time for the Cardinals to work some magic.

Following a touchback, Kyler Murray completed three straight passes to move the ball to the Buffalo 43. Then this happened.

Hopkins somehow caught the touchdown in the middle of three Bills defenders. What a freaking catch.

Hopkins had seven catches for 127 yards and the winning touchdown in the 32-30 victory. Now his Cardinals are 6-3 and in good shape for a playoff spot. Miraculous.