Report: DeAndre Jordan was not happy about coming off bench in Brooklyn

As DeAndre Jordan arrives in Los Angeles, we may have an idea of the role that he wants to play there.

Anthony Pucchio of The Association reported this week that Jordan told associates in Brooklyn that he did not come to the Nets to be the backup of then-teammate Jarrett Allen. Pucchio adds that former Nets coach Kenny Atkinson would not acquiesce to Jordan’s wishes to start, which ended up being a factor in Atkinson’s dismissal. Jordan then returned to the starting five after Atkinson was fired, and Allen was eventually traded to Cleveland.

Under current Nets coach Steve Nash, Jordan started 43 of his 57 games in the regular season last year. But Nash elected to go small in the playoffs with Blake Griffin and Jeff Green in the frontcourt. As a result, Jordan did not make a single appearance in 12 postseason games.

Pucchio’s report definitely makes it seem like Jordan will want to start for the Lakers. But that probably should not be too big of an issue. The Lakers just traded Marc Gasol, last season’s primary starting center, to Memphis. Meanwhile, Jordan’s main competition for center minutes in Los Angeles sounds more than willing to give way.