Dwight Howard not worried about losing minutes to DeAndre Jordan?

Dwight Howard and DeAndre Jordan have very similar skillsets, but the former does not seem concerned about losing playing time to the latter.

The Los Angeles Lakers center Howard took to Instagram on Thursday to welcome Jordan, his new teammate who just officially became a Laker.

The post is the first one that Howard has dedicated to a Lakers teammate this offseason. Many might see Jordan’s arrival as bad news for Howard, especially since both players are plodding, old-school 5s who cannot share the floor with one another. But Howard has come off the bench for the last couple of seasons and seems to be happy with whatever role is given to him.

There is also doubt about current Lakers starting center Marc Gasol’s future. That means that Howard and Jordan might easily be able to co-exist next season with one as the starter and one as the backup.