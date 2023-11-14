DeMar DeRozan’s unbelievable 360 assist is the pass of the season

Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan made one of the most ridiculous passes you’ll ever see Monday against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bulls lost to the Bucks 118-109 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis.

DeRozan did not have a good game based on the box score. He finished with 11 points on 3/14 shooting from the field. The 6-time All-Star did tally 7 assists, with one of them being an early candidate for the pass of the season.

The Bulls trailed 64-59 with over 7 minutes left in the third quarter. Bucks center Brook Lopez blocked Bulls big man Nikola Vucevic near the rim. Lopez batted the ball to DeRozan at the top of the key.

DeRozan attacked the rim with ferocity, but the Bucks defense was waiting for him. The defense forced DeRozan into a mid-air spin. The 34-year-old somehow had the balance and awareness to whip a no-look 360 pass to Bulls guard Coby White in the corner.

DeMar DeRozan with the ASSIST OF THE YEAR?! pic.twitter.com/xvgGDMQEhE — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 14, 2023

DeRozan better buy White dinner for making that corner three-pointer. The play would not have been as spectacular without it leading to a successful assist.

DeRozan rose up like he was gearing up for a powerful dunk contest slam. But he finished the play with finesse to make what is potentially the greatest pass of his 15-year career.