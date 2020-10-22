DeMar DeRozan unhappy in San Antonio?

DeMar DeRozan has a player option with the San Antonio Spurs for next season. There may be significant uncertainty though as to if he exercises it.

For a feature this week, The Athletic interviewed 20 anonymous agents to get their thoughts on the NBA’s landscape after the Orlando bubble. One agent listed DeRozan as a high-profile player likely to change teams.

“DeMar doesn’t like San Antonio and doesn’t want to be there,” the agent was quoted as saying.

The agent also mentioned the Detroit Pistons as a potential landing spot for DeRozan. The agent noted that DeRozan’s relationship with ex-Toronto Raptors head coach Dwane Casey is still “strong.”

DeRozan, 31, was dealt to the Spurs in 2018 after spending his entire career to that point with Toronto. He openly expressed dismay with the move.

We first heard rumors about DeRozan’s discontent with the Spurs several months ago. Now the Orlando bubble has come and gone, and he still seems to be disgruntled. That could ultimately be telling about DeRozan’s future plans, even if his player option for next season is worth $27.7 million.