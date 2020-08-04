DeMarcus Cousins appears to take shot at former team Kings

There is still no love lost between DeMarcus Cousins and the Sacramento Kings over three years after their split.

The Kings lost in overtime to the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, dropping them to 0-3 in the Orlando bubble. Right around the time that the game went final, the four-time All-Star Cousins tweeted a cryptic message in apparent reference to his old club that read, “Who’s the scapegoat now?”

Who’s the scapegoat now? — DeMarcus Cousins (@boogiecousins) August 4, 2020

Cousins, who is still recovering from a torn ACL and is currently without an NBA team, played with the Kings for his first seven career seasons before being traded to the New Orleans Pelicans in 2017. He was regularly blamed for the team’s perpetual struggles during his time in Sacramento, and some of the ugly internal clashes that he had there certainly didn’t help matters.

But the Kings still have not had a winning season since Cousins was traded and have cycled through a number of head coaches and brutal draft whiffs (e.g. Marvin Bagley over Luka Doncic) in recent seasons. Thus, Cousins is probably right to point out that the issues with the organization ran (and still continue to run) much deeper than just one person.