DeMarcus Cousins reportedly receiving ‘early attention’ as free agent

It’s been several years since DeMarcus Cousins has been consistently healthy, but the free agent center is still drawing significant interest.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Cousins is receiving “early attention” after becoming a free agent on Friday. It was not clear which teams have checked in on the 30-year-old center.

As Woj notes, it’s not a great time to be an NBA center on the open market. However, teams clearly still have some belief in Cousins’ skillset. He retains all the traditional skills of a center, but he can also shoot, as evidenced by his 33.2 percent career mark from three-point range. For a big man, that’s very serviceable.

Whichever team signs Cousins probably can’t count on him playing a huge role. That said, the team that had him last really liked him and showed interest in keeping him. That speaks well of him.