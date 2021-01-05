DeMarcus Cousins ejected after getting two technical fouls in three minutes

DeMarcus Cousins had a quick and unsatisfying appearance on Monday night.

Cousins was ejected early in the second quarter of his Houston Rockets’ game against the Dallas Mavericks for picking up his second technical foul of the game. Cousins got the second tech for complaining about a lack of a foul call on a drive to the basket.

Boogie gets his second tech and the first ejection of the year pic.twitter.com/6wPYFjZDzY — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 5, 2021

Cousins could not believe it and was steamed over his ejection. He got his first technical at the very start of the quarter after getting into it with Willie Cauley-Stein and shoving his opponent. Then about two minutes later he was called for a moving screen. Not long thereafter he got the second tech.

Cousins did have four points and three rebounds in his three minutes of action. He has previously complained about his treatment from the officials.