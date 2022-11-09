DeMarcus Cousins eyeing surprising reunion with former team

In a year in which Tom DeLonge has already returned to Blink-182, another improbable reunion may be upon us.

Former four-time All-Star big man DeMarcus Cousins indicated this week in a post to his Twitter page that he is interested in returning to his old team, the Sacramento Kings. Cousins was replying to a suggestion from Kings writer Carmichael Dave that the team bring in Cousins as a backup big.

“Would love to help sac get back to the playoffs,” Cousins wrote, along with a praying-hands emoji.

The Kings have gone 3-6 to kick off the new NBA season. While Domantas Sabonis is playing well as the starting center, Sacramento is getting next to nothing out of backup 5s Richaun Holmes, Chimezie Metu, and Alex Len (none of whom are averaging more than four points per game).

The 32-year-old Cousins, who remains unsigned, was drafted by the Kings back in 2010 and was an All-NBA talent in Sacramento. But his time with the Kings was checkered (to put it lightly) as Cousins had multiple issues with the organization (including with Kings owner Vivek Ranadive, who is still in charge of the franchise). After Sacramento unceremoniously traded Cousins in 2017, it looked like that bridge was torched for good. Some five-and-a-half years later though, that may no longer be the case.