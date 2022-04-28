DeMarcus Cousins goes after another one of his old teams

After giving the Sacramento Kings the middle finger, DeMarcus Cousins has another one ready for another former team of his.

The Denver Nuggets center Cousins spoke in a wide-ranging interview this week with SI’s Chris Mannix. In the interview, Cousins went after the Houston Rockets, whom he played for during the 2020-21 season.

“It was horrible,” he said of his time in Houston. “A lot of teams will promise you one thing, will tell you something in your face, and when the time comes around, no phone calls, they go silent. They tell you one thing and then tell your agent another. It’s just a lot of bulls—. There’s a lot of bulls— in this business, and in my eyes, a lot of it’s unfair. But it is what it is.”

Cousins touches on many other subjects in the Mannix interview, including contemplating retirement before finding a home with the Nuggets this year. You can read the interview in full here.

The 31-year-old Cousins signed a one-year deal with Houston in 2020 but lasted just three months and 25 appearances before being waived. Mannix’s story also characterized Cousins’ Rockets tenure as “rock bottom” for the four-time All-Star.

Cousins is an emotional player but one who can still contribute to winning basketball despite suffering many serious injuries in the past. He has made some enemies over his career though, as we saw a big example of recently.