DeMarcus Cousins linked to Miami Heat

February 20, 2021
by Larry Brown

DeMarcus Cousins

The Houston Rockets are parting ways with DeMarcus Cousins, but the big man will likely land on his feet soon.

AP reporter Tim Reynolds, who covers the Miami Heat, reported on Saturday that Cousins is likely to have interest in the Heat when he moves on from Houston.

The Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson noted that the Heat have shown interest in Cousins before.

Cousins is averaging 12.1 points and 9 rebounds per game since moving into the starting five, though the Rockets have lost all seven of those games. The Rockets’ game scheduled for Saturday was postponed, but Cousins is expected to play in Monday’s game for the team.

When Cousins’ time with the Rockets ends, keep Miami in mind as a potential landing spot for the 30-year-old center.

