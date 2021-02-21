DeMarcus Cousins linked to Miami Heat

The Houston Rockets are parting ways with DeMarcus Cousins, but the big man will likely land on his feet soon.

AP reporter Tim Reynolds, who covers the Miami Heat, reported on Saturday that Cousins is likely to have interest in the Heat when he moves on from Houston.

Asked a person with knowledge of situation if Heat would be a team that DeMarcus Cousins considers once he and Houston part ways, as @ShamsCharania reported. I'm not sure if a thumbs-up emoji response is legally binding, but deduce from it what you will. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) February 20, 2021

The Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson noted that the Heat have shown interest in Cousins before.

Heat has shown interest in Cousins before. Heat expecting to get a disabled player's exception for $4.7 M. Golden State and Brooklyn have higher disabled player's exceptions but are also well into luxury tax. Heat could use the $4.7 M when granted and not be in tax. https://t.co/wHKhMfnvaA — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) February 20, 2021

Cousins is averaging 12.1 points and 9 rebounds per game since moving into the starting five, though the Rockets have lost all seven of those games. The Rockets’ game scheduled for Saturday was postponed, but Cousins is expected to play in Monday’s game for the team.

When Cousins’ time with the Rockets ends, keep Miami in mind as a potential landing spot for the 30-year-old center.