DeMarcus Cousins expected to sign with Western Conference contender

DeMarcus Cousins may have a new team very soon.

Cousins was let go by the Milwaukee Bucks during the week. But he has already talked with some other teams and could end up signing with the Denver Nuggets.

Marc J. Spears reported Saturday that Cousins is set to meet with the Nuggets, which could lead to a 10-day contract. Cousins has a previous relationship with Denver’s head coach, Michael Malone.

Cousins is expected to meet with Nuggets president Tim Connelly before a contract is officially offered, according to sources. Cousins also played for Nuggets head coach Michael Malone with the Sacramento Kings and had a solid relationship with him. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) January 9, 2022

The 31-year-old center played in 17 games with the Bucks this season. He averaged 9.1 points and 5.8 rebounds per game in 16.9 minutes per contest.

Cousins could help provide some depth for the Nuggets, who have relied on MVP Nikola Jokic in the frontcourt.

Photo: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports