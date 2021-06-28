Dennis Lindsey leaving position over issues with Quin Snyder?

Dennis Lindsey nearly won NBA Executive of the Year for his work this season. He is celebrating by leaving his position.

Lindsey is going from Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations for the Utah Jazz to an advisory role with the franchise.

ESPN Sources: Utah Jazz EVP of Basketball Operations Dennis Lindsey is transitioning to an advisory role to owner Ryan Smith. Justin Zanik will continue to run day-to-day basketball operations as GM, which he’s done since Lindsey’s promotion to EVP in 2019. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 28, 2021

Why would a guy who has been so successful at his job want to transition out of the role? It doesn’t add up on the surface, but there may be more to the story.

Clevis Murray reported that there was a disconnect in the relationship between Lindsey and Jazz head coach Quin Snyder.

I’m told there’s a disconnect in the relationship between Dennis Lindsey and Quin Snyder. There’s been some belief Lindsey could depart from the team. Snyder signed a long-term contract extension with the Jazz in 2019. — Clevis Murray (@ClevisMurray) June 24, 2021

Murray reported that days before the Lindsey announcement came. He seems to have been correct.

Snyder is going to remain with the Jazz, while Lindsey may end up elsewhere eventually. Jazz reporter Tony Jones believes a full front office shakeup could be coming for Utah.

It's going to be a shakeup at the end of the day. Expect multiple people to come into the front office in the coming days or weeks. Zanik is the guy, but other moves to be made https://t.co/vIbrm4aIhl — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) June 28, 2021

Justin Zanik was the assistant GM of the team from 2017-2019. He was elevated to GM in 2019 and has run day-to-day operations since then.