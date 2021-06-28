 Skip to main content
Dennis Lindsey leaving position over issues with Quin Snyder?

June 27, 2021
by Larry Brown

Dennis Lindsey

Dennis Lindsey nearly won NBA Executive of the Year for his work this season. He is celebrating by leaving his position.

Lindsey is going from Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations for the Utah Jazz to an advisory role with the franchise.

Why would a guy who has been so successful at his job want to transition out of the role? It doesn’t add up on the surface, but there may be more to the story.

Clevis Murray reported that there was a disconnect in the relationship between Lindsey and Jazz head coach Quin Snyder.

Murray reported that days before the Lindsey announcement came. He seems to have been correct.

Snyder is going to remain with the Jazz, while Lindsey may end up elsewhere eventually. Jazz reporter Tony Jones believes a full front office shakeup could be coming for Utah.

Justin Zanik was the assistant GM of the team from 2017-2019. He was elevated to GM in 2019 and has run day-to-day operations since then.

