Dennis Rodman confronted by police over airplane mask issue

Dennis Rodman flew across the country on Monday, and apparently he had some trouble with the mask mandates that are in place.

TMZ reports that Rodman was on a JetBlue flight from Los Angeles, Calif., to Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., when he had to be spoken to several times about the way he was wearing his mask. He apparently kept pulling the mask down, which isn’t allowed while in flight. Rodman said he was having trouble breathing.

Rodman was flying first class, and a witness said he had to be spoken to about his mask four times.

Upon landing in Florida, Rodman was confronted by deputies from the Broward Co. Sheriff’s Office. He was cooperative with police and was not issued a citation.

Rodman, 60, is no stranger to legal trouble. He has been arrested in the past, but it doesn’t sound like he’ll be facing any real legal issues this time.