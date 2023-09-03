Video: Dennis Schroder has heated altercation with coach at FIBA World Cup

Tempers flared early Sunday during a FIBA World Cup match between Germany and Slovenia, with Dennis Schroder in the middle of things.

Germany got off to a slow start against Slovenia, and there was some clear tension during a first quarter timeout between Schroder and Germany head coach Gordon Herbert. Schroder was having an animated discussion with teammate Daniel Theis when Herbert tried to get the guard to sit down by grabbing his arm and pulling him toward the bench. Schroder did not like that, and the two exchanged words.

FIBA, Where Schroder & Theis fight like they’re Shaq & Kobe! pic.twitter.com/WKSNlqDuCI — Nick Angstadt (@NickVanExit) September 3, 2023

“You’re not going to touch me like that,” Schroder could be heard telling Herbert.

Herbert seemed to realize that he’d overstepped, saying he was just “telling you to sit down” and backing off quickly.

Ultimately, the altercation did not impact the German team much. They won 100-71, with Schroder contributing 24 points and 10 assists.