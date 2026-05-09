Dennis Schroder had the craziest flop of the NBA playoffs

Dennis Schroder was flopping around like a fish out of water during Saturday’s game.

The Cleveland Cavaliers guard Schroder went viral in Saturday’s Game 3 against the Detroit Pistons for a generational flop. In the fourth quarter at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, Schroder was defending Pistons guard Daniss Jenkins in the backcourt.

Jenkins extended his arm a bit to clear out some space, and that was all that Schroder needed to cook. Schroder proceeded to fly backwards as if he had just been hit by a Harry Potter spell and then dramatically grabbed onto his neck for good measure.

Here is the video (featuring an extra touch of comedy with Schroder miraculously recovering just long enough to signal for a review from the ground).

C'mon, man, I've never seen a player call for a review after selling contact like that… crazy work from Schroder pic.twitter.com/6KW4ZmDJN3 — Pistons Jack (@pistons_jack) May 9, 2026

Schroder did succeed in drawing the offensive foul on Jenkins, but the play was not upgraded to a flagrant foul upon review. Still, the Cavaliers went on to win by a 116-109 final to trim the Pistons’ lead in the series to 2-1.

Interestingly enough, Schroder was with Detroit during their playoff run last season and openly complained about the officiating over the course of the postseason. On Saturday as a member of Cleveland though, Schroder had no problem trying to fool the officiating against Detroit.