Dennis Schroder ejected after incident with Draymond Green in Game 6

Dennis Schroder was ejected from Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals between his Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors on Friday night after picking up his second technical foul of the game.

The Lakers had just scored on a layup by Anthony Davis, who then got a steal immediately afterward. Schroder went over and started to talk to Draymond Green, who then shoved the ball in the Lakers guard’s face.

Dennis Schroder received his 2nd technical foul and was ejected for this. pic.twitter.com/RGRp6sJHxG — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) May 13, 2023

Schroder was called for a technical foul, which was his second of the game — triggering an automatic ejection.

Many fans and even ESPN’s announcers could not believe that Green avoided being called for a technical foul for shoving the ball in Schroder’s face.

Draymond Green puts the ball in Dennis Schroder face but Schroder gets ejected. WTF lol refs are a joke #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/7bcAqQCKgw — Happy Lakers fan (@oprahsideclark) May 13, 2023

Schroder had just three points in 25 minutes when he was ejected. He has been getting into it with Green throughout the playoffs.

After Green made a costly error at the end of Game 4, Schroder was sure to mock the Warriors veteran.