Dennis Schroder’s reaction to Draymond Green turnover goes viral

Dennis Schroder went viral after Game 4 on Monday night for his incredible reaction to Draymond Green’s costly turnover.

Schroder’s Los Angeles Lakers were leading Green’s Golden State Warriors 104-101 with under 10 seconds left. Green was driving to the basket and running out of room. He threw the ball away and it was caught by Anthony Davis.

After the turnover, Schroder looked at Green and gave a smile to clown his opponent for making a game-sealing error.

Watch Schroder’s face at the end of this Draymond turnover lol pic.twitter.com/fWL5rMLXgl — Jason Gallagher (@jga41agher) May 9, 2023

Green has a big mouth and does a ton of talking, which is why players love to rub in his failures. That’s what Schroder was doing.

But Schroder and the Lakers shouldn’t get too overconfident.

Surely, being up 3-1 in their Western Conference semifinals series is a major advantage. But as LeBron James could tell you, leading 3-1 in a series is no guarantee. Just ask the Warriors.