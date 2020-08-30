Dennis Schroder, PJ Tucker fined for Game 5 exchange

Dennis Schroder and PJ Tucker were ejected from Game 5 of the Oklahoma City Thunder-Houston Rockets series on Saturday, but neither played will be suspended.

The NBA announced on Sunday that both Schroder and Tucker have been fined $25,000. Schroder was trying to fight through a screen in the third quarter when he nailed Tucker in the groin. Tucker was angry over the play and responded with a headbutt.

Tucker would have avoided disciplinary action had he not retaliated. It’s worth noting that Schroder has pulled similar moves in the past, so it’s possible that’s why Tucker was so angry.

The incident was the second time in the series that a Thunder player struck a Rockets player in the groin. Chris Paul also got Ben McLemore in the groin during Game 3, and the Rockets were frustrated over the low blows.

Houston won Saturday’s game 114-80 to take a 3-2 series lead.