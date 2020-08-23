 Skip to main content
Video: Chris Paul nails Ben McLemore in groin

August 22, 2020
by Larry Brown

Chris Paul

Chris Paul nailed Ben McLemore in the groin while trying to create some space in Game 3 on Saturday and was called for a foul as a result.

Paul’s Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Houston Rockets 119-107 to get their first win of the series. Late in the overtime period, Paul elbowed McLemore in the groin while trying to get separation before a shot.

Paul was called for an offensive foul on the play, giving the ball to the Rockets.

Though that play did not go Paul’s way, CP3 had a nice game overall. He was 11-for-20 shooting with 26 points, six rebounds and five assists. The Thunder took advantage of James Harden fouling out and got the win. They now trail the Rockets 2-1 in the series.

