Video: Chris Paul nails Ben McLemore in groin

Chris Paul nailed Ben McLemore in the groin while trying to create some space in Game 3 on Saturday and was called for a foul as a result.

Paul’s Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Houston Rockets 119-107 to get their first win of the series. Late in the overtime period, Paul elbowed McLemore in the groin while trying to get separation before a shot.

Chris Paul hitting Ben McLemore uh…below the belt pic.twitter.com/rdtXtacaOI — Ari Alexander (@KPRC2Ari) August 23, 2020

Paul was called for an offensive foul on the play, giving the ball to the Rockets.

Though that play did not go Paul’s way, CP3 had a nice game overall. He was 11-for-20 shooting with 26 points, six rebounds and five assists. The Thunder took advantage of James Harden fouling out and got the win. They now trail the Rockets 2-1 in the series.