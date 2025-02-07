Dennis Schroder sends salty comments to Warriors after trade

Dennis Schroder will not be getting his jersey retired by the Golden State Warriors any time soon.

The veteran NBA guard Schroder was traded by the Warriors this week as part of the Jimmy Butler blockbuster. Schroder then found himself rerouted multiple times, first from the Heat to the Utah Jazz and then from the Jazz to the Detroit Pistons (where he finally ended up for good).

Golden State took to social media on Thursday to wish well to the players they had traded in the Butler deal. One joint “thank you” post went up for Schroder, Kyle Anderson, and Lindy Waters III.

The sharing of the spoils did not sit too well with Schroder. In a comment on the Warriors’ Instagram post, Schroder responded with the salty message, “wasn’t even worth my own post huh? thx too tho.”

For what it’s worth, Andrew Wiggins, who was also involved in the Butler trade, received his own dedicated “thank you” post from the team. But that one was well-deserved since Wiggins was an All-Star for the Warriors as well as their second-best player on the 2021-2022 team that won the NBA title. None of Schroder, Anderson, or Waters were even with Golden State for a full season, and Schroder in particular was only there for a month-and-a-half after being acquired in another trade with Brooklyn in mid-December.

That won’t come as any solace to Schroder however, who is clearly feeling very salty right now. Just days ago, he made some controversial comments comparing the trade deadline to slavery, and now this is apparently his reaction to effectively being traded four times in the same season.