Dennis Smith Jr had fun way of learning about Pistons after trade

Dennis Smith Jr. was traded to the Detroit Pistons rather abruptly on Monday, but he already had a way to get acclimated with his new team rather quickly.

Smith said Wednesday that upon learning of his move to Detroit, he had settled in with his girlfriend to watch the ESPN 30 for 30 film “Bad Boys,” a documentary about the team’s infamous teams of the late 1980s and early 1990s. Smith admitted it was a film he’d seen many times before, too.

Dennis Smith: "My first night here in Detroit, me and my girl stayed up watching the Bad Boys documentary. It was my 10th time watching it, but it was her first time." Said he's embracing the culture and aware of what's being built here. — Omari Sankofa II (@omarisankofa) February 10, 2021

In other words, Smith already had a decent idea of the Pistons’ classic teams before arriving. Now he gets to be a part of the culture.

We know Smith is capable of holding a grudge, so that’s a good start if he wants the current Pistons to start emulating those teams of old. That said, he has some work to do if he wants to be as petty as some members of those teams still are.