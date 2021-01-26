Derrick Rose could reunite with Knicks, Tom Thibodeau?

The Derrick Rose-Tom Thibodeau partnership could be returning for a virtually unheard-of third installment.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Tuesday that the New York Knicks are among the teams interested in the Detroit Pistons guard Rose. Thibodeau, the Knicks coach, has a long history with the ex-MVP, having coached him on both the Chicago Bulls and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Rose, who is averaging 14.8 points and 4.6 assists per game off the bench for the Pistons this season, also played for the Knicks in the 2017-18 campaign. Thibodeau, meanwhile, has coached the 13-year NBA veteran Rose for a total of seven of those years.

Rookie Immanuel Quickley has emerged as a strong contributor for the Knicks at the point guard position. But their backcourt depth otherwise is still fairly sparse. The Knicks are currently in the hunt for the playoffs at No. 8 in the East, so a move for a veteran on an expiring deal like Rose would fit their timeline. Thibodeau also has quite a knack for pursuing his old players.