Desmond Bane gets ejected after committing an unusual flagrant foul

Desmond Bane found a new and unique way to commit a flagrant foul during Tuesday’s game.

The Orlando Magic guard Bane was tossed from his team’s matchup against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Ga. During the third quarter of the contest, Bane was defending an outlet pass in transition to Hawks big man Onyeka Okongwu and swiped hard across the arm of an airborne Okongwu to knock him to the ground.

Then as the ball came loose after Bane’s initial contact, Bane proceeded to volleyball spike the ball downwards at Okongwu’s head. Take a look at the unusual video.

Here is a closer angle of the sequence.

Desmond Bane was ejected for this.



Upon review, Bane was given a flagrant 1 foul for his initial contact on Okongwu and then a technical foul for the volleyball spike. Because the referees deemed the combination of both actions to be two separate “unsportsmanlike acts,” Bane was automatically ejected from the game.

The former first-round pick Bane, 27, was acquired by the Magic in a summer trade with the Memphis Grizzlies but has averaged just 14.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game thus far (numbers that will now go down after Bane was ejected on Tuesday with nine points, three rebounds, and two assists in 23 minutes of action). Bane also has a history of questionable behavior on the court and once even shoved his own teammate during a game.