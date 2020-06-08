Pistons only interested in Tayshaun Prince, Chauncey Billups for assistant GM job?

The Detroit Pistons could be interested in recapturing the glory of the 2000s but perhaps only in moderation.

Omari Sankofa of the Detroit Free Press reported Monday that former Piston Tayshaun Prince, who is currently vice president of basketball affairs for the Memphis Grizzlies, is a candidate for Detroit’s assistant general manager job. Sankofa also says the Pistons would welcome a reunion with another former star, Chauncey Billups, but would also prefer to hire him as an assistant.

The team is looking to upgrade their front office alongside senior advisor Ed Stefanski. Some previous reports had linked Prince and Billups, both beloved ex-Pistons who were core members of the team’s 2004 championship squad, to Detroit’s general manager job, as they are currently without one.

The Pistons’ approach makes sense though, especially with regard to Billups, who has no prior front office experience. While Sankofa adds that Billups is only interested in being hired as GM, both men are only in their early 40s, so there could be more qualified candidates out there for that particular position.