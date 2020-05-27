Tayshaun Prince, Chauncey Billups in mix for Pistons GM position?

The Detroit Pistons’ next general manager hire might be an extremely popular one with their fanbase.

In a feature on Wednesday, Pistons beat writer Rod Beard of The Detroit News listed both Tayshaun Prince and Chauncey Billups as candidates who could be under consideration for the position. The team is currently without a GM and is looking to hire one to work with senior advisor Ed Stefanski.

Prince serves as the vice president of basketball operations for the Memphis Grizzlies, and Billups is currently a TV analyst for the LA Clippers who has gotten multiple interviews for front office gigs in the past. Both are beloved former Pistons who spent the majority of their NBA careers in Detroit and were integral parts of the Pistons’ 2004 championship team.

Prince specifically had actually been linked to the job years ago, and with the Pistons not doing too much winning since either man left, it could be the right type of hire to create some much-needed excitement for the local supporters.