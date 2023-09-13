Devin Booker sends 3-word response to Kyle Kuzma’s Team USA challenge

Team USA failed to even finish in the top 3 of the recently concluded 2023 FIBA World Cup. Could help be on the way for the underachieving men’s national team?

Team USA lost to Canada 127-118 in the bronze medal game on Sunday. Days after the defeat, Kyle Kuzma posted about the sacrifice the next group of Team USA stars would have to make to regain their spot atop global basketball. For Kuzma, even the brightest of stars will have to learn to “play a role.”

“USA basketball better get some nba stars that know how to play a role,” Kuzma said. “Anybody can be nice with the ball in their hands but can you be cool with defending and going to the corner for a few possessions?”

The United States’ next chance at redemption will be during the 2024 Paris Olympics. While it’s still not clear which American players will take part in the tournament, one big name appears eager to join the cause.

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker responded to Kuzma’s post with three simple words.

“I’ll do it,” said Booker.

With one post, Booker appeared to show his willingness not only to join Team USA next year, but also to play within a role as Kuzma mentioned.

Booker was a member of the 2021 Team USA squad that won the gold at the Tokyo Olympics. During the tournament, the Unites States lost to France during the group stages but eventually beat the same foes in the gold medal game.

Booker was Team USA’s sixth leading-scorer, averaging 9.3 points in six games played. He appears ready to don the national team colors once again in 2024.